Bigger than BJP's 2017 victory: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis hails 2025 local body poll results

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the victory of the Mahayuti and BJP in the local body election is an unprecedented feat that no other party has achieved in the last 25 years.

"48 per cent councillors have been elected on the BJP symbol, which is a record. The BJP has created another record with 3,300 councillors being elected from the party. BJP candidates have been elected as presidents in 129 municipal councils. In 75 per cent of the local bodies, Mahayuti nominees have been elected as municipal presidents," Fadnavis said.

The CM noted that the BJP had won 1602 municipal councillors' seats in 2017, while in the 2025 elections, the BJP has won more than double that number, at 3325 councillors.

"This is a historic and unprecedented victory. This victory is bigger than the 2017 local polls victory," he said.

"BJP alone has won 48 per cent of the councillors. People have given the big mandate. Our alliance partners – Shiv Sena, NCP- have also performed better in this poll. It was the first elections under the leadership of Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan, and his performance is historical," CM pointed out.

Fadnavis said, "We did not criticise the opposition. We approach the people with a positive mindset and with a concrete plan for the development of Maharashtra. People responded positively to our positive election campaign. And this would be the first election that CM did not criticise anyone and got the historic win."