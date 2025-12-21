Centre clarifies SC order ensuring over 90 percent protection for Aravalli hills; rejects mining misconceptions

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, rejected reports claiming that mining is being promoted in major parts of the Aravalli Hills following a Supreme Court order.

He stated that the Supreme Court's decision will protect over 90% of the Aravalli region.

Yadav spoke to reporters at the Sundarban Tiger Reserve in West Bengal after chairing a meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. He explained that the Supreme Court-approved definition of the Aravalli Hills will classify more than 90% of the area as a "protected zone."

The Union Government announced a freeze on new mining leases in the region as mandated by the Supreme Court. This freeze is part of a framework established by the court to provide stronger protections for the mountain system and to ensure that no new mining leases are granted until a comprehensive management plan is finalized.

Amidst controversy surrounding the "100-meter" criterion, the government clarified that the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges has been standardized across states under the Supreme Court's direction.

This standardization aims to eliminate ambiguity and prevent the misuse of practices that allowed mining to occur dangerously close to the bases of the hills.

In response to longstanding cases concerning illegal mining in the Aravallis, the Supreme Court constituted a committee in May 2024 to recommend a “uniform definition” since different states had been using inconsistent criteria for granting mining permissions, according to news reports.