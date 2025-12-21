Centre sanctions financial assistance to give boost to semiconductor, electronics industry in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Centre has sanctioned significant financial assistance to promote the development of semiconductor and electronics industries at the new capital city Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sanctioned the release of the first instalment of Rs 22.50 crore for the Common Facility Centre (CFC) being set up in Nava Raipur under the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme.
The CFC project is being developed in Sector-22 of Nava Raipur and implemented by the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRANVP).
According to official sources, the fund has been released after obtaining the approval of the President of India, enabling the project to move into the implementation phase.
As per the approved process, the proposal was first examined by the Project Management Agency, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Subsequently, the Project Review Committee recommended the release of 30 percent of the approved central financial assistance as the first instalment, which has now been sanctioned by the ministry.
The Common Facility Centre is expected to provide shared infrastructure such as advanced machinery, testing facilities and technical support for electronics and semiconductor units. These facilities will be particularly beneficial for small and medium enterprises, allowing them access to high-end infrastructure at a lower cost.
Officials said the project would help attract industrial investment to Chhattisgarh and create new employment opportunities for local youth.
The initiative is also expected to strengthen Nava Raipur’s position as an emerging hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing.
The ministry has clarified that the grant will be utilised strictly in accordance with prescribed financial rules and only for the approved objectives of the project. The project accounts will be subject to audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to ensure transparency and accountability.