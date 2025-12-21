Communal clashes erupt in MP's Jabalpur after Hindu activists allege conversion by Christian missionaries

BHOPAL: Police are on heightened alert in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur city, after protests by Hindu right-wingers alleging religious conversion by Christian missionaries triggered violent scuffles between the two religious groups at two separate places in two successive days.

The first incident happened in Gorakhpur police station area on Saturday, while the second incident happened in the Madhotal police station area on Sunday.

The first incident happened behind the premises of a Church near the Hawabagh College under the limits of Gorakhpur police station, when Bajrang Dal activists clashed with members of a group that had organised a Christmas lunch event for visually challenged students. Bajrang Dal activists stopped the event, questioning how the school’s students had been brought there for lunch without permission from the school staff.

Police rushed to the spot and stopped the violent scuffle from snowballing.

Though neither side had filed police complaints, the Jabalpur district administration has ordered a probe into the activities of the group that had organised the lunch event as part of Christmas celebrations.

The students, however, rubbished the religious conversion allegations made by the Bajrang Dal activists.