Congress settled illegal Bangladeshi migrants to strengthen vote-bank, claims PM Modi in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress on the issue of illegal Bangladeshi migrants, accusing the party of settling and protecting them, while asserting that the BJP-led “double-engine government” was correcting decades of neglect and policy failures in Assam.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for a Rs 10,601 crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Assam’s Dibrugarh, Modi further accused the Congress of promoting what he termed an anti-India agenda and remaining indifferent to the identity and aspirations of the Assamese people.

“The Congress has no concern for the identity of Assam and its people. They are interested only in power and doing things they did before,” Modi said.

“That’s why, they like illegal Bangladeshi migrants more. The Congress had settled them and are saving them. This is the reason why the Congress is opposing the ongoing exercise to correct voters’ list,” the Prime Minister added.

"Even now the Congress wants to settle Bangladeshis on Assam’s lands and forests to consolidate its vote bank. You get destroyed (in the process) but they are not bothered. They have to strengthen their vote-bank,” Modi told the crowd.

Stating that Assam has to be protected from the “poison” of appeasement and vote-bank politics, the Prime Minister assured the people that the BJP was standing firmly with them to protect the state’s identity and honour.

“The BJP prioritises every work that enhances Assam’s prestige. But when it does that, the Congress gets troubled the most. When our government conferred Bharat Ratna on Bhupen da (legendary singer-songwriter Bhupen Hazarika), the Congress had openly opposed it,” Modi said, continuing his attack on the opposition party.

He further stated that the Congress had once again opposed development when the BJP-led government established a semiconductor unit in Assam.