Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory for private offices amid GRAP-IV curbs

CHANDIGARH: The Gurugram Administration has issued an advisory recommending that private institutions and corporate offices encourage employees to work from home from December 22 until further orders, following the Commission for Air Quality Management’s Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan.

The advisory has been issued following a sustained spike in air pollution across Delhi and the National Capital Region, with authorities tightening controls to limit emissions and prevent further deterioration in air quality.

As per directions issued on December 13 by the CAQM, offices were allowed to operate at only 50 per cent strength, with the remaining staff working remotely.

Following these directions, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Ajay Kumar advised private offices to adopt work-from-home arrangements and ordered staggered office timings for all public offices under the state government to reduce vehicular movement and emissions, in compliance with GRAP Stage IV measures.

In addition to the advisory for private offices, the district administration has also revised working hours for government offices in Gurugram.

According to the new schedule, state government offices in Gurugram will operate from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm during this period. Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Municipal Corporation of Manesar, Sohna Municipal Council, Pataudi Mandi Municipal Council and Farrukhnagar Municipal Committee will operate from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. These timings will remain in force for the duration of GRAP Stage IV.

Sources added that coordinated action by government offices, private institutions and employees is crucial for the effective implementation of GRAP measures and for improving air quality across Gurugram and the National Capital Region.