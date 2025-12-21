Harsh 40-day winter spell 'Chilai Kalan' begins in Kashmir with snow, rain

SRINAGAR: The 40-day harshest winter period, known as “Chilai Kalan”, began in Kashmir on Sunday amid snowfall in the upper reaches, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, and rain in the plains, including Srinagar.

‘Chilai Kalan’, the coldest phase of winter in Kashmir, starts on December 21 and ends on January 31.

During this 40-day period, the Valley remains in the grip of intense cold, with the highest chances of snowfall and rainfall, while night temperatures mostly stay several degrees below the freezing point.

Taps and water bodies freeze during colder nights in ‘Chilai Kalan’, forcing people to heat water supply lines to defreeze taps.

In 1985, the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar had completely frozen, and a jeep crossed the frozen surface from one end to the other. In 1986, the lake froze again, with people playing ice hockey and cricket on it.

During ‘Chilai Kalan’, people enjoy ‘Harissa’, a mashed meat delicacy that is served hot for breakfast.

The 40-day ‘Chilai Kalan’ is followed by a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).

As ‘Chilai Kalan’ set in, the tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Sonamarg and Doodpathri in central Kashmir, and other upper reaches, including Razdan Pass, Sadhna Top, Warwan Valley, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali and Margan Top, experienced snowfall.

The plains, including Srinagar, witnessed rainfall.

The Valley has not witnessed any major snowfall so far this winter.