Harsh 40-day winter spell 'Chilai Kalan' begins in Kashmir with snow, rain

SRINAGAR: The 40-day harshest winter period, known as “Chilai Kalan”, began in Kashmir on Sunday amid snowfall in the upper reaches, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, and rain in the plains, including Srinagar.
‘Chilai Kalan’, the coldest phase of winter in Kashmir, starts on December 21 and ends on January 31.
During this 40-day period, the Valley remains in the grip of intense cold, with the highest chances of snowfall and rainfall, while night temperatures mostly stay several degrees below the freezing point.
Taps and water bodies freeze during colder nights in ‘Chilai Kalan’, forcing people to heat water supply lines to defreeze taps.
In 1985, the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar had completely frozen, and a jeep crossed the frozen surface from one end to the other. In 1986, the lake froze again, with people playing ice hockey and cricket on it.
During ‘Chilai Kalan’, people enjoy ‘Harissa’, a mashed meat delicacy that is served hot for breakfast.
The 40-day ‘Chilai Kalan’ is followed by a 20-day-long ‘Chillai-Khurd’ (small cold) and a 10-day-long ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold).
As ‘Chilai Kalan’ set in, the tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Sonamarg and Doodpathri in central Kashmir, and other upper reaches, including Razdan Pass, Sadhna Top, Warwan Valley, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali and Margan Top, experienced snowfall.
The plains, including Srinagar, witnessed rainfall.
The Valley has not witnessed any major snowfall so far this winter.
However, the MeT department has forecast a spell of wet weather coinciding with the onset of ‘Chilai Kalan’.
“On December 21, generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate snow over higher reaches and light to moderate rain at many places, including plains of J&K, till today evening/night,” a MeT official said.
He said that on December 22, the weather would remain generally cloudy, with light rain or snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.
The snow and rain are expected to bring much-needed respite to the Valley, which has been facing a prolonged dry spell, with no significant snowfall or rainfall recorded over the past two months.
Due to the continued dry spell, Kashmir reported a significant rainfall deficit throughout November and December.
The shortfall has been widespread across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar recording an 83.3 per cent deficit, while Kathua saw a complete 100 per cent rainfall shortfall.
The deficit stood at 93.5 per cent in Rajouri, 91.4 per cent in Poonch, 90.5 per cent each in Shopian and Kulgam, 90.2 per cent in Doda, 88 per cent in Ganderbal, 87.7 per cent in Baramulla, 81.5 per cent in Bandipora, 77.5 per cent in Budgam, 77.4 per cent in Kupwara and 60.7 per cent in Pulwama from November 1 to December 9.
Despite modernisation, Kashmiris continue to wear the traditional pheran (long woollen coat) to keep warm during winter. The traditional kangri (firepot) and bukharis (hamams) also remain popular among Kashmiris during the harsh winter.