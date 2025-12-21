Haryana Private Universities Bill likely to be passed; to impact functioning of Al Falah University

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Haryana Government has tabled the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the state assembly, outlining stringent measures, including dissolution of the management body of the university and taking over its functioning through the appointment of an administrator.
Sources said that the bill, which was introduced in the state assembly on Friday by State Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and is likely to be passed by the assembly on Monday will have a direct impact on the functioning of Al Falah University.
Al Falah University has been under the scanner for allegedly facilitating a white-collar terror module.
The government will exercise these special powers under certain circumstances. Dhanda asserted that under the current provisions, there was no provision for the dissolution of the university and the appointment of the administrator and thus now a new provision needs to be incorporated to streamline the procedure.
As per the proposed bill the inquiry officer or committee shall conduct an inquiry and submit the report to the government within 30 days.
After the government receives the report, it can issue a show cause notice giving the university seven days to reply if it is of the opinion that the university had contravened the law.
"Upon consideration of the reply to the show-cause, if the government is not satisfied, it may appoint an administrator for a period of three years,’’ it added.
"The university shall not commence the first enrolment of the students without specific authorization of the government. It has been authorized to cancel the permission to continue the course after an inquiry, ” the bill added.
Other penalty is the minimum penalty of Rs 10 lakh. The committee will be vested with the powers of a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.
The Higher Education Department, through another provision, has been authorized to conduct an annual academic and administrative audit of the university to ascertain the standards of teaching, examination, and research.
The bill reads, "The circumstances under which government can act include any grave lapses, including matters relating to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public security, law and order, misuse of university premises for unlawful and anti-national activities or any other serious act prejudicial to public interest. If any such act has occurred, the government may order any inquiry into any such act, contraventions, or lapses and appoint an inquiry officer or a committee consisting of not more than five persons for this purpose.’’