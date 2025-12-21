Haryana Private Universities Bill likely to be passed; to impact functioning of Al Falah University

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Haryana Government has tabled the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the state assembly, outlining stringent measures, including dissolution of the management body of the university and taking over its functioning through the appointment of an administrator.

Sources said that the bill, which was introduced in the state assembly on Friday by State Higher Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda and is likely to be passed by the assembly on Monday will have a direct impact on the functioning of Al Falah University.

Al Falah University has been under the scanner for allegedly facilitating a white-collar terror module.

The government will exercise these special powers under certain circumstances. Dhanda asserted that under the current provisions, there was no provision for the dissolution of the university and the appointment of the administrator and thus now a new provision needs to be incorporated to streamline the procedure.

As per the proposed bill the inquiry officer or committee shall conduct an inquiry and submit the report to the government within 30 days.