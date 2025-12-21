Health check-up or politics? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Delhi visit may include Modi–Shah meet

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday left for a two-day tour of the national capital, where he is expected to meet top NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, officials said that CM is in Delhi for a routine health checkup and treatment of his eyes

This is Nitish’s first visit to the national capital after the NDA’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections.

Officials said that after reaching New Delhi, Nitish will first go to his residence and then visit AIIMS-Delhi for his checkup. Nitish usually undergoes a full medical examination of his body at AIIMS-Delhi at least for once in a year.

Doctors at AIIMS Delhi has been monitoring his health for a long time. “Nitish’s visit to New Delhi is a part of his regular health checkup,” said a senior official posted at CM secretariat.

He, however, refused to disclose his other programmes. During his stay, Janata Dal (United) supremo is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He is expected to discuss NDA’s future strategy for Bihar as the new government has to fulfil pre-poll announcements in the next five years.

The issues like cabinet expansion in January are also likely to be discussed during their meeting. The change in leadership of BJP both at the national and state levels is expected to be taken up at the meeting for better coordination between two alliance partners.