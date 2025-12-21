Indian Army to induct one lakh 9 mm Pistols

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army began the process to procure 9-mm pistols to equip its personnel to engage the enemy from close ranges.

This is followed with induction of Light Machine Guns (LMGs) and the Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Carbines.

The new procurement will be under the 'Make-in-India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliance initiative in the defence sector.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a request for information (RFI) to procure one lakh indigenous 9-mm pistol for the Indian Army.

As per the RFI, the procurement of the pistols will be along with accessories, including night sights and targeting options. The pistols, as they are lighter and easy for swift action and manoeuvre, play a significant role in close combat situations or urban warfare, including counter insurgency and counter terrorism, in the built-up areas.

The plan is to replace the existing 9mm semi-automatic, magazine-fed pistol from Rifle Factory Ishapore with those to be procured in future. The new pistols are expected to feature ambidextrous controls, suppressors and accessory rails to modernise older weapons.

As of now, the troops in special force units of the Indian Army use imported 9-mm pistols.

The RFI seeks information from the suppliers/manufacturers with a provision for future modernisation design and the transfer of technology (ToT).