Railways rationalises passenger fares from December 26; non-AC travel to cost Rs 10 more for 500 km

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced another hike in train fares, a move expected to generate around Rs 600 crore in additional revenue.

Under the revised structure, fares will increase by 1 paisa per km in ordinary class journeys exceeding 215 km, 2 paise per km in mail and express non-AC classes, and 2 paise per km in AC classes.

The revised fares will come into effect from December 26.

This is the second fare hike announced by the railway ministry this year, following the first increase introduced on June 30 through fare rationalisation, effective from July 1.

Under the revised fares, passengers travelling 500 km in non-AC coaches will have to pay additional Rs 10. There will be no increase in ordinary class fares for journeys up to 215 km; beyond that distance, an additional charge of 1 paisa per km will apply.

“No increase in fare in suburban and monthly season ticket has been made”, the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.