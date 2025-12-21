Railways rationalises passenger fares from December 26; non-AC travel to cost Rs 10 more for 500 km

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways on Sunday announced another hike in train fares, a move expected to generate around Rs 600 crore in additional revenue.
Under the revised structure, fares will increase by 1 paisa per km in ordinary class journeys exceeding 215 km, 2 paise per km in mail and express non-AC classes, and 2 paise per km in AC classes.
The revised fares will come into effect from December 26.
This is the second fare hike announced by the railway ministry this year, following the first increase introduced on June 30 through fare rationalisation, effective from July 1.
Under the revised fares, passengers travelling 500 km in non-AC coaches will have to pay additional Rs 10. There will be no increase in ordinary class fares for journeys up to 215 km; beyond that distance, an additional charge of 1 paisa per km will apply.
“No increase in fare in suburban and monthly season ticket has been made”, the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
According to railway sources, this round of fare rationalisation is expected to earn about Rs 600 crore in additional revenue by the end of the current financial year on March 31, 2026.
Earlier, from the rationalisation of train fares announced on June 30 and implemented from July 1, 2025, the railways claimed to have generated Rs 700 crore so far.
The second round is therefore expected to generate Rs 100 crore less than the revenue earned from the first round.
Explaining the rationale behind the fare rationalisation, the Ministry said the railways have significantly expanded their network and operations over the past decade.
“To cater to a higher level of operations and to improve safety, it is increasing its manpower. Consequently, manpower cost has increased to Rs 1,15,000 crore. The pension cost has also increased to Rs 60,000 crore and total cost of operations has increased to Rs 2,63,000 crore rupees in 2024-25. Thus, a slight rationalisation in fare is warranted," a railway official said.
The railways added that to meet rising manpower costs, they are focusing on higher cargo loading, along with a small amount of passenger fare rationalisation.
It noted that India has become the second largest cargo-carrying railway in the world and that the successful mobilisation of more than 12,000 trains during the festival season demonstrated improved operational efficiency.
Following the decision to implement the second round of fare rationalisation from December 26, the Ministry also said the railways would continue to strive for greater efficiency and cost containment while meeting their social objectives.