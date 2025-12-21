Sikh leaders demand government intervention over opposition to Nagar Kirtan in New Zealand

CHANDIGARH: A group of locals opposed and stopped a Nagar Kirtan in Manurewa, South Auckland, organised by Sikhs in New Zealand.
'This is New Zealand not India', read a black banner raised in the background as True Patriots of NZ, a group linked to Destiny Church led by Pentecostal preacher Brian Tamaki.
The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of sikhs) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) urged both the Indian and New Zealand governments to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community to observe religious traditions, emphasising dialogue, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.
As per information from the Sikh community in New Zealand, the local Māori community lives in harmony with Sikhs, and the incident appears to be the work of a single group.
Following the incident, management committees of 25 gurdwaras in New Zealand have been in continuous contact with local authorities.
The Sikh community and the protestors came face-to-face, resulting in a tense standoff that lasted for around half an hour. The local police defused the situation to prevent any escalation.
Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht (highest temporal body of sikhs), Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, said that Nagar Kirtans are organised only after official permissions, making it the responsibility of local authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment and added that such acts threaten peaceful coexistence in society.
"A group of individuals—reportedly led by Brian Tamaki, a controversial leader—deliberately misused local customs and traditions to create a hateful atmosphere and challenge the Sikh community,’’ he said and urged the New Zealand government to take serious note and act firmly against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony.
Expressing deep anxiety over the issue, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the Sikh community has always made an exemplary contribution to the welfare, peace, tolerance and progress of the global community.
Despite this, viewing Sikh religious traditions through a lens of hatred is highly condemnable. Dhami said that the foundation of Sikhism rests on the principles of Sarbat da Bhala (welfare of all), brotherhood and service to humanity.
Nagar Kirtan is a sacred religious tradition of the Sikh faith that conveys a message of mutual harmony, love and unity in society. Opposing such religious events is a direct attack on the universal message of the Sikh Gurus.
He further stated that the Sikh community, spread across various countries around the world, has always lived in harmony with local populations and consistently respected the laws and cultures of the countries they reside in.
Through langar (community kitchen food) and selfless service during Sikh religious events, a message of service to humanity is conveyed, which strengthens social cohesion. He appealed to the governments of New Zealand and India to take serious note of the matter and ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community.
He emphasised that religious freedom and mutual respect are the true hallmarks of any multicultural society.
Dhami also urged leading Sikhs in New Zealand to engage in dialogue with the local government and the people opposing the event to discuss the issue amicably.
He said that efforts should be made to resolve the matter in the light of the teachings of the Sikh Gurus and that an atmosphere of bitterness should be avoided. In a series of posts on social media platform X, Brian Tamaki wrote, "New Zealanders are right to be concerned. This is what played out on our Manurewa streets in Auckland yesterday. This is a mass invasion, via mass immigration, flooding into our land. Amongst these Sikhs were a strong contingent flying the Khalistan flags. The Khalistan movement is a terrorist Sikh political movement, linked overseas to terrorist violence and instability. They call out on Auckland streets for Modi to be killed. Their symbols and activism are now being openly displayed here in New Zealand...with no scrutiny and no accountability. NZ Police do nothing. Our politicians are even defending them."
"Why are terrorist khalistan flags being flown on Ackland streets? Today terrorist khalistan flags were waved openly in Auckland. Let’s be clear: Khalistan is a terrorist organization…not just a sikh religion. And President Modi from India designates Khalistan-linked groups as terrorist organisations in India. So here’s the question every Kiwi should be asking: Since when did New Zealand allow foreign terrorist movement to parade openly on out streets? If this were another overseas cause linked to terrorism the response would be immediate, ‘’ he wrote in another post.
Another post by him reads, "IS THIS AUCKLAND OR MUMBAI? Right now in Manurewa, it’s shut down for hours for a Sikh religious parade. Roads closed. Locals disrupted. Businesses affected. Families stuck. And the most confronting part? Men openly carrying swords & daggers on public streets. Kiwis are left asking a fair question: Since when is it acceptable to parade bladed weapons on our streets? That is not normal in New Zealand. That is not the Kiwi way of life. And it should never be waved away as just “culture.” We do not parade weapons in public. We do not shut down suburbs for foreign religious displays. And we do not run different rules for different groups. If a Kiwi group marched through a South Auckland suburb with weapons on display, the response would be immediate."