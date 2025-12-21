Sikh leaders demand government intervention over opposition to Nagar Kirtan in New Zealand

CHANDIGARH: A group of locals opposed and stopped a Nagar Kirtan in Manurewa, South Auckland, organised by Sikhs in New Zealand.

'This is New Zealand not India', read a black banner raised in the background as True Patriots of NZ, a group linked to Destiny Church led by Pentecostal preacher Brian Tamaki.

The Akal Takht (highest temporal body of sikhs) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) urged both the Indian and New Zealand governments to ensure a safe and supportive environment for the Sikh community to observe religious traditions, emphasising dialogue, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.

As per information from the Sikh community in New Zealand, the local Māori community lives in harmony with Sikhs, and the incident appears to be the work of a single group.

Following the incident, management committees of 25 gurdwaras in New Zealand have been in continuous contact with local authorities.

The Sikh community and the protestors came face-to-face, resulting in a tense standoff that lasted for around half an hour. The local police defused the situation to prevent any escalation.

Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht (highest temporal body of sikhs), Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, said that Nagar Kirtans are organised only after official permissions, making it the responsibility of local authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment and added that such acts threaten peaceful coexistence in society.

"A group of individuals—reportedly led by Brian Tamaki, a controversial leader—deliberately misused local customs and traditions to create a hateful atmosphere and challenge the Sikh community,’’ he said and urged the New Zealand government to take serious note and act firmly against those attempting to disrupt communal harmony.