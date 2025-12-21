Uttarakhand government to set up sterilization centers in all districts to tackle human-animal conflict

DEHRADUN: Facing escalating threats from wildlife attacks across its mountainous and plains districts, the Uttarakhand government has announced a decisive strategy to curb the rising tide of human-wildlife conflict, including the establishment of sterilization centers.

The decision comes as residents grapple with increased aggression from species including tigers, leopards, and most notably, a sharp surge in bear encounters.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the major policy shift, stating that modern sterilization centers will be set up in all 13 districts to control the populations of animals such as langurs, monkeys, wild pigs, and bears.

"We are taking concrete steps to manage the growing population of these animals," CM Dhami told reporters.

"Furthermore, rescue and rehabilitation centers for identified conflict-prone wildlife will be opened across all districts. We are earmarking land for this—a minimum of 10 Naali (a local unit of area) in hilly forest zones and at least one acre in plains areas."

The government is also prioritizing technological solutions in areas where wildlife damages agriculture and human settlements.

"In regions where wildlife causes damage to crops and human life, we will develop security systems in a phased manner, incorporating solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems," Dhami added.