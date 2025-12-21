Uttarakhand government to set up sterilization centers in all districts to tackle human-animal conflict

DEHRADUN: Facing escalating threats from wildlife attacks across its mountainous and plains districts, the Uttarakhand government has announced a decisive strategy to curb the rising tide of human-wildlife conflict, including the establishment of sterilization centers.
The decision comes as residents grapple with increased aggression from species including tigers, leopards, and most notably, a sharp surge in bear encounters.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the major policy shift, stating that modern sterilization centers will be set up in all 13 districts to control the populations of animals such as langurs, monkeys, wild pigs, and bears.
"We are taking concrete steps to manage the growing population of these animals," CM Dhami told reporters.
"Furthermore, rescue and rehabilitation centers for identified conflict-prone wildlife will be opened across all districts. We are earmarking land for this—a minimum of 10 Naali (a local unit of area) in hilly forest zones and at least one acre in plains areas."
The government is also prioritizing technological solutions in areas where wildlife damages agriculture and human settlements.
"In regions where wildlife causes damage to crops and human life, we will develop security systems in a phased manner, incorporating solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems," Dhami added.
He emphasized that expert advice would guide all effective actions taken to reduce these conflicts.
The Chief Minister assured swift action, noting that a detailed strategy for implementing these plans would be presented within the next two weeks.
To equip the Forest Department for immediate response, an additional five crore rupees will be allocated for necessary resources like nets, cages, and tranquilizer guns.
In a move to decentralize authority for immediate deterrence, CM Dhami announced plans to amend regulations to empower Forest Department officials at the Ranger level.
"To effectively prevent human-wildlife conflict, we will decentralize the authority to declare certain aggressive animals as prohibited under the relevant provisions of the Central Wildlife Act," he explained.
This high-level concern was underscored on Friday when CM Dhami spoke with Union Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, to discuss the worsening situation in the state.
The urgency of the situation is reflected in recent data. The Forest Department has sent a proposal of 11 crore rupees to the State Disaster Management Department to purchase essential equipment to curb the relentless attacks.
These measures target conflicts involving elephants, nilgai, bears, leopards, and monkeys, which are frequently damaging crops and infrastructure.
According to official figures from the Forest Department, 534 wildlife attacks have been recorded between January 1 and Saturday this year.
Tragically, these incidents resulted in 63 fatalities and 471 injuries. The Uttarakhand government has been taking measures to address human-wildlife conflict, including setting up wildlife sterilization centers and rescue centers in all districts, as well as implementing security systems like solar fencing and sensor-based alert systems.
The threat remains starkly real on the ground. In Chamoli district, where bear terror has been persistent, a Class 7 student named Devesh was attacked by a bear cub while walking to school on Saturday morning.
Devesh sustained minor scratches on his leg from the cub’s claws. Fellow student showed bravery, throwing stones and shouting, which successfully scared the cub back into the forest. "These incidents highlight the immediate danger," said Sunita Negi, a former village head. "While sterilization is a long-term fix, the government must ensure immediate protection for villagers, especially children."