Air India's Mumbai-bound B777 returns to Delhi due to technical snag

A Mumbai-bound Air India Boeing 777 aircraft returned to Delhi on Monday morning after the crew detected a technical issue with the right engine, officials said.

Flight AI887, carrying around 335 passengers, took off from Delhi at about 6.30 am and was airborne for nearly an hour before making an air turn-back. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and all passengers and crew disembarked without incident.

Air India said the decision to return was taken shortly after take-off in line with standard operating procedures.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience and said alternative arrangements were being made to fly passengers to Mumbai.

According to a source at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight crew noticed low oil pressure in the right engine during flap retraction after take-off.

The oil pressure reportedly dropped to zero, prompting the return. An inspection of the aircraft is currently underway.

The source added that a review of past records showed no prior abnormality in engine oil consumption.