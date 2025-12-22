Assam: Two women declared foreigners, asked to leave country within 24 hours

The order stated that the declared foreigners should 'remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India within 24 hours of receiving the order via the Dhubri/Sribhumi/South Salmara-Mankachar route'.

In the event of any default in complying with this order, the 'government would be compelled to take appropriate action to remove you from the territory of the state of Assam, India', the order, which was served on Monday, stated.

The Nagaon district administration had served similar orders to 15 people identified as foreigners and directed them to leave the country on December 18.