BTech student of OP Jindal University dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh

RAIPUR: A 20 year old engineering student of O P Jindal University in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Saturday late night.

The deceased has been identified as Princy Kumari, 20, a native of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand who was pursuing her second year B.Tech Computer Science.

Speaking to TNIE, Raigarh ASP Akash Markam said the incident came to light after the hostel warden found her body hanging from a ceiling fan. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the autopsy report is awaited. The body was later handed over to the family. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Markam said the exact circumstances leading to the suicide are yet to be ascertained. “We are examining the contents of the suicide note recovered from her room, and statements of hostel staff, university officials and others are being recorded,” he said.

