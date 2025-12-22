Bulandshahr gang-rape case: All five convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

LUCKNOW: After nearly nine years of legal proceedings, five convicts of the Bulandshahr NH-91 gang rape case were sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1.81 lakh each by the local court on Monday.

Initially, 11 people were named as accused in the case, which pertained to a family that fell victim to brutal atrocities in 2016. Prime accused Salim Bawariya died during the course of the trial in 2019, while two other accused were killed in separate encounters by the STF.

Those who were given lifer on Monday include Zubair and Sajid of Kannauj, and Dharamveer, Naresh and Sunil, residents of Farrukhabad.

After the case was referred to the CBI, during its investigation, it found three accused to be innocent and dropped their names.

The verdict was delivered by Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Om Prakash III, who termed the ruling significant in a case that had shocked the district.