CAF jawan shot dead by colleague in Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh

RAIPUR: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) constable shot his colleague dead inside the barrack camp during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Khairagarh district, about 130 km west of Raipur.

The firing incident occurred in 17 CAF battalion at Ghagra base camp following an altercation between the accused jawan and his colleague.

“There was some heated arguments between the accused constable Arvind Gautam and the deceased Sonbir Jaat, a mess commander, over some issue late at night. The argument led to a scuffle between the two.

"Later, Gautam, during his patrol duty around midnight, took the extreme step and killed his colleague with his INSAS rifle while Jaat was sleeping inside the barrack. He died on the spot, Mamta Ali Sharma, sub-divisional police officer Khairagarh, told TNIE.

The incident created panic and shock inside the barrack.

The accused CAF constable has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Both Gautam and Jaat are residents of Uttar Pradesh, Sharma stated.