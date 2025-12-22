Calcutta High Court reserves verdict on PILs over Lionel Messi event fiasco at Salt Lake stadium

KOLKATA: Hearing of three PILs over the fiasco during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi showcasing event last week that saw spectator rampage at the Salt Lake stadium here concluded before the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

The petitioners sought investigation into the incident by central agencies as well as refund of ticket price to the spectators, a section of whom had gone on a rampage over not being able to see their favourite star and early conclusion of the event following a messy situation on the ground with some people jostling around Messi, thus blocking the view of those seated on the stands.

The court reserved judgment after arguments by the parties in the matter were concluded.

The counsel for the West Bengal government argued before a division bench presided by Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul that the state did not sell the tickets, and it was an event organised by a private event management company.

Claiming that the investigation was being done in right earnest by the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, he stated before the court that the state's director general of police (DGP) was issued a show cause letter over the incident.

The owner of the event management company, Satadru Dutta, was arrested on December 14, soon after the event on that day, in connection with the fiasco.

Dutta's lawyer submitted before the division bench, also comprising Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, that they were unaware as to how so many people, who milled around Messi blocking the view of the spectators, entered the ground as the police were in charge of entry points.