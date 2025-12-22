Congress MP Jairam Ramesh announces public agitation campaign to repeal abolition of MGNREGA

NEW DELHI: Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh, on Monday announced the party's plan to organise a public agitation campaign to repeal the abolition of MGNREGA.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ramesh shared the background of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which is now replaced by the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgaar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM-G).

Sharing the timeline of how Congress laid the foundation stone of the two-decade-old act, Ramesh wrote, "In the 1970s, following a severe drought, the Congress Govt in Maharashtra under the leadership of V.P. Naik and inspiration of V. S. Page introduced the pioneering Employment Guarantee Scheme to deal with rural distress. Subsequently, in the early 1980s, two new schemes were announced by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - the National Rural Employment Programme (NREP) and the Rural Landless Employment Guarantee Programme (RLEGP)."

In the early 1990s, an Employment Assurance Scheme in 100 poorest districts was announced by Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, who also happened to be Minister of Rural Development.

He added that the Congress, in its Lok Sabha election manifesto released in late March 2004, pledged to enact a new law to guarantee employment for 100 days a year to rural families. This was two years after Congress Chief Ministers met in April 2002 to review all schemes and programmes related to rural employment.

"This pledge formed part of the Common Minimum Programme of the UPA that was released in May 2004," Jairam Ramesh wrote.