CPI-M slams Congress for attending tea party with PM Modi after contentious Parliamentary sessions

NEW DELHI: Slamming Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for attending a tea party hosted by the BJP government after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, INDIA bloc ally CPI(M) on Monday said the move sent a ‘wrong message’ at a time when the Centre had ‘bulldozed’ the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said the optics of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi sharing tea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undermined the Opposition’s collective stand against the government’s handling of key legislations and parliamentary procedures during the session.

“At a time when the Opposition was protesting the manner in which crucial Bills, including those impacting MGNREGA, were pushed through Parliament, such a meeting sends a wrong signal to the public,” Brittas said, adding that the interaction weakened the Opposition’s narrative of resistance.

During the interaction, Priyanka Gandhi spoke to PM Modi about his foreign visits but made no mention of rehabilitation funds for Wayanad.