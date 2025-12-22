Former Punjab IPS officer shoots himself after falling victim to Rs 8.10 crore cyber fraud

CHANDIGARH: After falling victim to an alleged online fraud by cyber criminals to the tune of Rs 8.10 crore, former Inspector General of Police Amar Singh Chahal shot himself in Patiala on Monday and is in a critical condition.

Sources said that Chahal was rushed to Park Hospital with a serious chest injury and is undergoing treatment. A handwritten note recovered from the scene said that he was a victim of an online fraud. The note, written in the form of a letter and addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, alleges that he was defrauded by what he described as a 'very sophisticated group of scamsters'.

Chahal had recently joined a WhatsApp group where members were promised exceptionally high returns on investments. He expressed deep distress over his inability to repay those who had extended financial support to him in good faith.

In a twelve-page note sent by him to his friends and well wishers, which was also addressed to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, he wrote, "With sorrow, pain and despair, I have to bring it to your kind notice that I have been cheated by cyber thugs posing as 'wealth equity advisers' to the tune of Rs 8.10 crore. At the outset, I regret that I did not use due caution while parting with my money. Actually I saw that this group was very active on WhatsApp and Telegram. They were claiming to represent a group that is authorised by the government of India and SEBI (as per them) to educate and help retail investors earn good money from capital markets."

Chahal writes in the note that starting from October 28, 2025, a person posing on behalf of a senior executive of a private bank was giving tips on capital markets every day, explaining the stock market and other factors affecting Indian markets.