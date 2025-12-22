Four of family charred to death in midnight fire in Bengal's Howrah village

KOLKATA: Four members of a family were charred to death while sleeping inside a room during a fire on Sunday night in Howrah district of West Bengal, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place around midnight in Sauria village under the jurisdiction of Joypur police station in Howrah.

The deceased were identified as Durjodhan Dolui (72), his son Dudhkumar Dolui (45), daughter-in-law Shibani Dolui (40), and granddaughter Shampa Dolui (15). Their bodies were recovered from the room by police after locals informed the police station.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how the thatched house caught fire, officials said. Two fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was brought under control after about an hour.

“The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Uluberia for post-mortem examination,” officials confirmed.

Locals said the family was reportedly very poor. Dudhkumar also had a son who works as a migrant labourer outside the state, officials added.