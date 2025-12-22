Goa Zilla Panchayat poll results: BJP looks set for massive victory

MUMBAI: In the Goa Zilla Panchayat polls, the results of which were declared on Monday, the BJP is set for a massive victory by winning 17 of the total 50 seats. The Congress party won five seats, while other smaller parties together secured four seats.

Goa has two Zilla Parishads—North Goa and South Goa—which together comprise 50 district panchayat seats. In this election, over six lakh voters cast their ballots, with a voter turnout of 72.6 per cent in North Goa and 68.9 per cent in South Goa.

The first Zilla Parishad election was held in 2005 and recorded a voter turnout of 51.2 per cent. The second-highest turnout was achieved in 2015, at 66.4 per cent.

A total of 226 candidates were in the fray for the 50 Zilla Parishad seats in the current election.

According to the latest updates from the rural body elections, the BJP won eight seats in South Goa and nine seats in North Goa Zilla Parishads. The Congress party won all its five seats in South Goa. The Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) won one seat each, while four independent candidates also emerged victorious.

The rural body polls are significant as they help gauge the pulse of rural Goa, where public sentiment appears to be shifting. The election was particularly important in the backdrop of several pressing issues, including a recent hotel fire that claimed 25 lives, alleged job scams, gang wars, and attacks on activists.

The BJP’s performance in this poll is expected to help incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant consolidate his political position in the state.