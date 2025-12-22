IAF defence shield revamp to intercept beyond visual range

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is working towards the “upgradation and modernisation” of its Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) which served as the “nerve centre” during Operation Sindoor.
The IACCS is undergoing the third phase of its up-gradation and modernisation, a source said. “It is to cater to Long Range vectors, Network centricity and Precision Strike with a focus on the Beyond Visual Range capability”.
According to sources, the IACCS played a central role in both offensive and defence, with the third phase of upgradations improving its capabilities. What adds to the new phase is that now there are nodes with threat evaluation modules which will prioritise threats based on information/profile targets. A stand off weapon launch detection system is already in place.
Standoff launch is the tactic adopted to launch an attack keeping a safe distance from the counter. This will improve the capability to counter enemies using appropriate weapons and systems, sources added.
IACCS was the pioneering Command and Control System of the IAF envisaged in 1995 post the Purulia arms dropping incident, where illegal arms were dropped using an aircraft.This was included as part of the IAF’s first Air Power Doctrinal manual issued around the year 2000, and revised in 2022.
While the IAF inducted Drones and Loiter Munitions to destroy enemy air defences, the IACCS envisioned a system to detect them and keep the ground commanders informed, said sources. The IACCS has also incorporated the Software Defined Radios (SDRs) for secure voice data communication.
“The current physical and network architecture was originally planned to accommodate future technological requirements. This has made upgradations, which cater to redundancies, an easier process,” said sources.
The IACCS already caters to the integration of Akashtir and Trigun systems. Akashtir is the Indian Army’s Air Defence Control and Reporting System and Trigun is the Indian Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness System. The defence ministry has decided to observe 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’.
