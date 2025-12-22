Insider track | Rahul in Munich, disquiet in Delhi

Congress may be leading the charge against the G-RAM-G Bill, but Rahul Gandhi’s no-show during the Lok Sabha debate has left party corridors buzzing — and not in a good way. With the Leader of the Opposition in Germany, visuals of him inspecting BMW cars and bikes in Munich on the very day of the debate sharpened the unease. The BJP predictably pounced on the optics, but the piercing murmurs were within the INDIA bloc itself. Allies and Congress leaders privately felt that Rahul should have anchored the resistance against what they see as the dismantling of a UPA-era flagship law. The debate lacked punch, admitted one insider, pointing to the contrast with the Rajya Sabha, where Mallikarjun Kharge led a far more muscular Opposition attack.

The hunted teaches the hunter

Probationer IPS officers at Hyderabad’s SVPNPA were in for an unexpected reality check when the Academy hosted a surprise guest — surrendered Maoist leader Pulluri Prasada Rao, better known as Chandranna. A central committee member until his surrender on October 28, Chandranna turned a routine Left-Wing Extremism module into an intense, no-holds-barred dialogue. Trainees grilled him on questions they had only seen in manuals — funding networks, forest logistics, cadre movement and survival strategies. Chandranna answered candidly, laying bare the Maoist organisational spine. One remark lingered long after the session ended. “Maoists never targeted police officials who were upright and stood for the cause of the people,” he told them. A source said the words “hit the minds of young officers” — six weeks after Chandranna laid down arms.