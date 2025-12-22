Jharkhand: Boiling oil poured on woman for resisting sexual harassment; one arrested

RANCHI: Two youths poured boiling oil on a woman for allegedly resisting sexual harassment late Sunday evening in Jharkhand's Giridh.

According to police, one accused has been arrested, while the other is still on the run.

As per information received, the woman runs a shop selling fritters to support her family.

The accused persons, Uday Chaudhary and Manish Chaudhary, had gone to her shop on Sunday evening. At that moment, the power went out. Both accused took advantage of the situation and attempted to molest the shopkeeper.

When the woman tried to stop them from harassing her, the accused picked up a pan of scalding hot oil from the stove and threw it at her.

The woman screamed out of pain as she was burned by the hot oil. Hearing her screams, local villagers rushed to the spot and immediately took her to Sadar Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to doctors, the woman's hands and feet have been severely burned and is under constant medical supervision.