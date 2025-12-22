Jharkhand's new campaign to showcase success stories of girls who stood up against child marriage

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s Social Welfare Directorate is set to launch a a first-of-its-kind campaign to curb child marriage by sharing real-life stories of girls who stood up against the practice.

The campaign will showcase the success stories of girls who protested against the outdated practice and persuaded their families to not go through with their marriages, while also discussing the challenges they faced throughout their struggle for autonomy.

Through these stories, young girls will be sensitised to the demerits of child marriage and informed about the laws prohibiting it.

Officials informed that the campaign will highlight the provisions under the law against the practice of child marriage as well as schemes run by Women and Child Welfare Department, to empower young girls.

For this initiative, the Directorate has identified ten such girls who successfully resisted child marriage, continued their education and have since gone on to build successful lives. The representatives include, Damini Sabar (East Singhbhum), Jaimati (Lohardaga), Rupa Kumari (Gumla), Karuna Kumari (Ramgarh), Uma (Jamtara), Chhaya Kumari ( Koderma), Manisha Kumari (Giridih), Milan Sabar (East Singhbhum), Radha Pandey (Koderma) and Chandana (Dhanbad).