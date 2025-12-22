Kin protest after doctor 'assaults' patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, probe ordered

CHANDIGARH: A patient was allegedly assaulted by a doctor at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla triggering protests by his kin outside the hospital premises.

Medical superintendent of the hospital Rahul Rao said that action against the accused doctor has been initiated and a report has been sought. "Further action will be taken after the report is received," he said, adding that the victim has lodged a police complaint and an FIR has been filed against the doctor who is a specialist in pulmonary medicine.

The patient, who belongs to a village in the Kupvi subdivision of Shimla district, told the media that he had visited the hospital after experiencing breathing problems. "When the doctor arrived, he spoke to me rudely. When I requested him to speak respectfully, he started beating me," he alleged.

A video of the alleged assault was recorded and has since gone viral on social media. Following the incident, the patient's kin raised slogans outside the hospital, demanding the suspension of the doctor.