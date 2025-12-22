Kin protest after doctor 'assaults' patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla, probe ordered

CHANDIGARH: A patient was allegedly assaulted by a doctor at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla triggering protests by his kin outside the hospital premises.
Medical superintendent of the hospital Rahul Rao said that action against the accused doctor has been initiated and a report has been sought. "Further action will be taken after the report is received," he said, adding that the victim has lodged a police complaint and an FIR has been filed against the doctor who is a specialist in pulmonary medicine.
The patient, who belongs to a village in the Kupvi subdivision of Shimla district, told the media that he had visited the hospital after experiencing breathing problems. "When the doctor arrived, he spoke to me rudely. When I requested him to speak respectfully, he started beating me," he alleged.
A video of the alleged assault was recorded and has since gone viral on social media. Following the incident, the patient's kin raised slogans outside the hospital, demanding the suspension of the doctor.
State health minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil assured that strict action would be taken following a thorough inquiry into the incident, which took place on Sunday. Shandil said that such conduct was unacceptable and went against the ethics of the medical profession.
"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated. An explanation has been sought from the Health Secretary, IGMC Medical Superintendent, and the Principal. A detailed investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated anywhere," he said.
Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur termed the incident unfortunate and disturbing. He said such episodes raise serious concerns about professional conduct in public healthcare institutions.