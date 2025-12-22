Lucknow Diary | ‘Unwanted guest’ at Yogi’s entourage

The stray animal issue been pinching the ruling BJP in election after election, and not to anyone’s surprise, it was CM Yogi Adityanath who fell victim to the menace. A cow intruded into the CM’s convoy during his recent visit to Gorakhpur. As soon as the CM’s entourage halted, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan stepped out of the car, followed by CM Yogi. Suddenly, a cow rushed towards Yogi. However, the security personnel jumped into action and saved the CM. However, the Gorakhpur Municipal corporation supervisor, Arvind Kumar, was suspended for failing to sanitise the area ahead of the VIP movement. An internal probe has been ordered into it.

YouTuber’s ill-gotten wealth puzzles officials

Days after intelligence sleuths were left wide-eyed seeing the palatial bungalow of a humble constable, an accused in the codeine syrup racket case, the ED team was surprised to find four luxury vehicles- including a Lamborghini Urus worth ` 4.18 crore and a Mercedes- from the Nawabganj residence of popular YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi in UP’s Unnao. Dwivedi is accused of amassing illicit wealth funneled through hawala networks. All four vehicles were flagged as proceeds of crime under the (PMLA). Probes revealed that Dwivedi pocketed huge payments via hawala operators, mule accounts, cash drops through middlemen.