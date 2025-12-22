Mamata Banerjee accuses Amit Shah of controlling ECI; warns against voter deletions ahead of 2026 polls

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he controls the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Addressing a meeting of Trinamool Congress Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, around 1.5 km from the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at BBD Bag, the Chief Minister intensified her attack on Shah. “I have never seen such an autocratic, worthless home minister who controls the Prime Minister,” she said.

Notably, Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary, was absent from the meeting. However, several ministers, including controversial leader Arup Biswas, who recently resigned from the sports and youth affairs portfolio following the Salt Lake Stadium chaos on December 23, along with Sujit Bose, party MLAs and MPs, attended the programme.

“Think about the future if these rioters run our country. They deleted Gandhiji’s name from the 100-day job guarantee scheme,” Mamata said.

On December 11, a day after Shah slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress in the Lok Sabha over alleged Bangladeshi infiltration into Bengal on December 10, Mamata Banerjee had termed him “dangerous”. She accused the Centre and the ECI of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to unlawfully delete the names of lakhs of eligible Bengali voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

“The Election Commission is working only as per the directions of the BJP. There are gross errors in the mapping of voters during the SIR exercise in the state,” she alleged at Monday’s meeting.