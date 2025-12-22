MHA Secretary tells forces to step up surveillance along India-Myanmar border

NEW DELHI: Senior functionary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Secretary, Border Management Rajendra Kumar on Sunday visited Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district to review security arrangements along the India–Myanmar border.
Officials said that the Secretary asked the personnel on ground to ensure better coordination among agencies and take measures to improve effectiveness of border surveillance.
A senior MHA official said, “During the visit on 20-21 December, Kumar inspected border outposts located close to the international boundary and reviewed surveillance systems in place. He also interacted with security personnel deployed in the area and took stock of the operational difficulties faced by them.”
Later in an ‘X’ post, Assam Rifles said, “Dr Rajendra Kumar, IAS, Secretary (Border Management), MHA, visited Moreh, Tengnoupal District, Manipur to review security architecture and infrastructure along the India–Myanmar border. He inspected frontline border posts and surveillance systems, interacted with troops and assessed operational challenges to enhance field effectiveness.”
Later, a joint review meeting was held with the Assam Rifles and civil authorities, where issues related to border patrolling and intelligence sharing were discussed, officials said, adding that the Secretary stressed the importance of regular patrolling and timely exchange of information. He also highlighted the role of technology in border management and suggested the use of drones and advanced sensors to smartly monitor movements along the border, they said.
The visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen border management and security infrastructure in sensitive border areas, Assam Rifles said.