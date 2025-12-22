MHA Secretary tells forces to step up surveillance along India-Myanmar border

NEW DELHI: Senior functionary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Secretary, Border Management Rajendra Kumar on Sunday visited Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district to review security arrangements along the India–Myanmar border.

Officials said that the Secretary asked the personnel on ground to ensure better coordination among agencies and take measures to improve effectiveness of border surveillance.

A senior MHA official said, “During the visit on 20-21 December, Kumar inspected border outposts located close to the international boundary and reviewed surveillance systems in place. He also interacted with security personnel deployed in the area and took stock of the operational difficulties faced by them.”