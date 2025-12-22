Passengers of Delhi-SFO Air India flight diverted to due onboard emergency depart from Mumbai on Monday

NEW DELHI: Passengers aboard the Air India flight from Delhi to San Francisco which was diverted to Kolkata on December 20 due to a medical emergency mid-air, have left for San Francisco from Mumbai on Monday.

The ailing passenger was rushed to a hospital from Kolkata airport and is in stable condition.

Air India had arranged a special flight on Sunday night to transport passengers from Kolkata to Mumbai, where a San Francisco-bound flight had already been scheduled, said a source.

"These passengers were accommodated along with passengers scheduled from Mumbai on a different flight. So, a total of 253 flyers plus crew departed today," he added.

An Air India spokesperson said, "Flight AI179 operating from Delhi to San Francisco on 20 December was diverted to Kolkata en route due to a medical emergency on board. The operating crew took the decision to divert to Kolkata in the interest of the passenger, who was in discomfort with a long flight ahead. However, the aircraft made a hard landing and three of its tyres were found impacted during ground checks."

The statement added, "Our ground team at Kolkata extended all immediate support to the passengers and provided hotel accommodation. To expedite arrangements to fly them onwards to their destination, the passengers were flown to Mumbai from Kolkata on a special flight late last night and departed for their destination San Francisco today. Our ground colleagues at Mumbai looked after the passengers extending necessary support and assistance."