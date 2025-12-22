Protestors torch Assam tribal council chief’s ancestral residence

GUWAHATI: Protestors on Monday torched the ancestral residence of Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang.

The incident comes amid the demand for the eviction of “outsiders” from a few village grazing reserves (VGRs) and professional grazing reserves (PGRs).

At least three protestors were injured. The violence broke out at Donkamokam in the hill district of West Karbi Anglong, where tribal Karbis are in the majority. Ronghang’s house was gutted in the incident.

For the past fortnight, a group of protestors had been on a hunger strike at the Kheroni area of the district, demanding eviction. Trouble broke out after the police had picked up nine protesters on Sunday night.

Enraged over their detention, a large number of locals gathered at the site of the hunger strike on Monday morning. Soon, the situation flared up with the protestors blocking the road and allegedly vandalising shops.