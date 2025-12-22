Rajasthan airlifts tigress from MP to Bundi in first-of-its-kind interstate translocation

JAIPUR: Rajasthan has taken a historic step towards strengthening tiger conservation by airlifting a tigress from Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Bundi district, to improve the genetic diversity of its tiger population.

Wildlife experts said this is the first instance in the country of an interstate transfer of a tigress by air. The operation was conducted under strict scientific protocols, tight security, and multi-level coordination between agencies.

The three-year-old tigress, identified as PN-224, arrived at Jaipur Airport on Sunday night around 10:30 pm aboard an Indian Army MI-17 helicopter. She was subsequently transported by road to Bundi and released into a special enclosure at around 6:30 am on Monday.

The operation began on Sunday morning in the Pench Tiger Reserve, where the tigress was located hiding under trees in a dense forest. A team of veterinary doctors successfully tranquilised her, following which a detailed medical examination was conducted. Officials said her body temperature, heartbeat and respiration rate were found to be completely normal.

After about an hour of medical and technical procedures, the tigress was airlifted at 4:55 pm. Owing to security considerations, she was flown directly to Jaipur instead of Bundi. Following a two-and-a-half-hour flight, she reached Jaipur and was moved in a specially designed cage vehicle to Ramgarh Vishdhari.

The Tigress has been placed in the Bajaliya enclosure of the reserve, where she will remain under constant observation.

Preparations for the translocation had been underway for several weeks. Chief Conservator of Forests Suganaram Jat and senior veterinary expert Dr Tejendra Riyad from Kota reached Pench on November 25. On December 5, the tigress was tranquilised and fitted with a radio collar.