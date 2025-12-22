Talk of building Babri again not in Muslim or Hindu interest: Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday described the new controversy in West Bengal over the use of the term ‘Babri Masjid’ as a “political plot” aimed at reigniting an old dispute for electoral gains.

“Building a Babri Masjid again and restarting the dispute is a political conspiracy for votes. This is neither in the interest of Muslims nor of Hindus. The dispute was gradually coming to an end and a healthy sense of goodwill was developing, but now efforts are being made to widen the divide again,” Bhagwat told the media in Kolkata on the sidelines of the RSS’ centenary celebrations.

The controversy erupted after the foundation of a structure, named Babri Masjid, was recently laid by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Beldanga.

Bhagwat said such actions were being carried out for votes and should not happen. He said that as per norms, governments should not construct temples or any religious structures. He said Ram temple was built in Ayodhya following a Supreme

Court judgment and after the formation of a trust. “Government money was not used. The temple was built through donations,” he added.

Speaking on alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, Bhagwat said, “Hindus in Bangladesh must remain united and Hindus across India should extend support to them.” He added that if Hindu society remains united, a visible change will also be seen in Bengal.

Responding to a question, he asserted that Hindustan is a Hindu nation. He rejected allegations that the RSS is anti-Muslim. “The Sangh has no doors and works openly. Anyone can come and see how we function and then form their opinion,” he said.