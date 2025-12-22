Yogi’s ‘do namune’ jibe backfires as Akhilesh calls remark a BJP self-goal

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sought to turn Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s “do namune” jibe into a political ‘gotcha’ moment, claiming the remark was a self-goal that amounted to an open admission of an alleged rift within the Bharatiya Janata Party, particularly between its Delhi and Lucknow power centres.

The sharp exchange unfolded amid a political slugfest over the alleged illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup, with Adityanath taking potshots at opposition leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi while speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

Replying to allegations raised by the Samajwadi Party during the second day of the Vidhan Sabha’s winter session, the chief minister dismissed the charges as “politically motivated” and said the uproar created by the opposition reflected a case of chor ki dadhi mein tinka (a guilty conscience).

“There are two namune in the country,” Adityanath said. “One sits in Delhi and the other in Lucknow. Whenever there is any discussion on any issue in the country, these individuals immediately flee abroad.”