UP presents Rs 24,497 crore supplementary budget for 2025–26; boosts infra, welfare spending

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 24,496.98 crore for the financial year 2025–26 during the second day of the five-day winter session of the state legislature.

The budget was presented in the Assembly by State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, who said it was aimed at sustaining the momentum of development, providing additional resources to essential sectors, and fast-tracking welfare schemes in response to emerging needs.

Khanna said the original budget for the current fiscal stood at Rs 8,08,736.06 crore, with the supplementary budget accounting for 3.03 per cent of the total. With the inclusion of the supplementary provisions, the overall budget outlay for the fiscal has now risen to Rs 8,33,233.04 crore.

According to the Finance Minister, the supplementary budget focuses on strengthening the state’s development priorities. It includes a provision of Rs 18,369.30 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 6,127.68 crore for capital expenditure.

He said the emphasis of the supplementary provisions was on meeting revenue requirements while simultaneously reinforcing infrastructure through enhanced capital investment.

Major allocations in the supplementary budget include Rs 4,874 crore for industrial development, Rs 4,521 crore for the power sector, Rs 3,500 crore for health and family welfare, and Rs 1,758.56 crore for urban development.