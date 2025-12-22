Uttarakhand: RSS, other Hindu outfits object to Christmas celebration at hotel on banks of Ganges, event cancelled

A Christmas event scheduled to be held at a hotel run by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar has been cancelled following objections from Hindu outfits, a hotel official said on Monday.

Several activities for children were scheduled for December 24 at Hotel Bhagirathi on the occasion of Christmas, but they will not be held now, hotel owner Neeraj Gupta said.

After information about the Christmas event at the hotel spread on social media, Hindu organisations began protesting against it.

Ujjwal Pandit, an office-bearer of the Shri Ganga Sabha, in a post on social media, warned that Christmas celebration on the banks of the Ganges would not be tolerated and asked the organisers to cancel it immediately.

Pandit, secretary of the Ganga Sevak Dal of the Ganga Sabha, said, "Events related to foreign culture will not be tolerated on the banks of the Ganges. This event is an insult to the religious sanctity of Haridwar and the dignity of the Ganges. Christmas has nothing to do with our Hindu religion."

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also opposed the Christmas celebration on the banks of the Ganges.