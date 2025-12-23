13 sentenced to life over lynching of father, son during anti-Waqf Act protests in West Bengal

KOLKATA: 13 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man and his son during the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act by a court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday. The court also directed the state to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.

Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee said this is the country's second conviction in a mob lynching case and first in West Bengal.

Haragobinda Das (72) and his son Chandan Das (42) were killed by a mob at their house in Jafrabad in the Samserganj police station area on April 12.

The court had convicted 13 accused on Monday: Dildar Nadab, Asmaul Nadab, Injamul Haque, Ziaul Haque, Fekarul Sheikh, Azfarul Sheikh, Manirul Sheikh, Ekbal Sheikh, Nurul Islam, Saba karim, Hazrat Sheikh, Akbar Ali and Usuf Sheikh. The accused were arrested from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Each of the 13 convicts was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for dacoity, 10 years of imprisonment for house trespass and a five-year term for rioting. All the sentences will run concurrently, the court said.