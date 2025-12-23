13 sentenced to life over lynching of father, son during anti-Waqf Act protests in West Bengal

KOLKATA: 13 persons were sentenced to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man and his son during the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act by a court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday. The court also directed the state to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.
Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee said this is the country's second conviction in a mob lynching case and first in West Bengal.
Haragobinda Das (72) and his son Chandan Das (42) were killed by a mob at their house in Jafrabad in the Samserganj police station area on April 12.
The court had convicted 13 accused on Monday: Dildar Nadab, Asmaul Nadab, Injamul Haque, Ziaul Haque, Fekarul Sheikh, Azfarul Sheikh, Manirul Sheikh, Ekbal Sheikh, Nurul Islam, Saba karim, Hazrat Sheikh, Akbar Ali and Usuf Sheikh. The accused were arrested from West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
Each of the 13 convicts was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for dacoity, 10 years of imprisonment for house trespass and a five-year term for rioting. All the sentences will run concurrently, the court said.
While speaking to reporters, Additional Director General of Police Supratim Sarkar said, police had framed a chargesheet in connection with the case within 56 days following prompt investigations.
The Das family has expressed their discontentment with the court verdict. Haragobinda's wife, Parul Das, said, "We want the death penalty for three of the convicts, whom we have already identified. We are not happy with the court order."
Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, the BJP will assist the family move the high court seeking death penalty for three of the 13 convicts.
"We are not happy with this judgment," he claimed.
Adhikari alleged that the charges against the three main accused were watered down by the SIT formed to probe the case.
"The SIT could not live up to the expectation of ensuring exemplary punishment to the main culprits," he said.
