Bombay HC slams BMC, pollution board over air quality; says authorities failed to ensure compliance

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up the civic authorities and the pollution control board, saying that while it was not against development or halting construction activities in the city, it only sought strict compliance with norms to curb air pollution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad remarked that the authorities have failed to ensure compliance and directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to take serious steps to mitigate the spiralling air pollution in the city.

"We do not want any construction work or development to stop, but we want compliance. You (authorities) have failed to ensure compliance," the court said, adding that if immediate and effective steps are not taken now, the situation would become impossible to control.

"If things go out of hand, then nothing will remain within your control," it said.

Following the court's directive on Monday, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and MPCB secretary Devendra Singh appeared before the bench on Tuesday.

"Please come up with suggestions. It will not work like this. Apart from being officers, you too are citizens and have a fundamental duty," the court said.

The bench was hearing a bunch of petitions raising concerns over the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in the city. It also took note of the conditions workers are subjected to at construction sites.