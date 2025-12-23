CAQM issues show cause notice to six thermal power plants near Delhi-NCR over biomass co-firing

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the NCR and adjoining areas has issued Show Cause Notices to six coal-based Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) located within a 300 km radius of Delhi.
These notices were issued due to non-compliance with the mandatory provisions regarding the co-firing of pellets or briquettes made from crop residue, as specified under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023.
The affected power plants include two in Punjab, three in Haryana, and one in Uttar Pradesh.
The plants in Punjab are Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL – Vedanta) in Mansa and PSPCL – Guru Hargobind Thermal Power Plant in Lehra Mohabbat.
In Haryana, the plants are Panipat Thermal Power Station (PTPS) in Panipat, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Station (DCRTPS) in Yamunanagar, and Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP) in Hisar.
The plant in Uttar Pradesh is Harduaganj Thermal Power Station, operated by UPRVUNL.
This action follows a detailed review of compliance for FY 2024-25, based on data provided by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.
The rules require all coal-based TPPs to utilize a minimum of 5% biomass pellets or briquettes made from crop residue along with coal, with a minimum threshold of over 3% co-firing prescribed for FY 2024-25 to avoid penalties in the form of Environmental Compensation (EC).
These statutory provisions were introduced to promote the management of paddy straw, reduce incidents of stubble burning, and mitigate air pollution in the NCR and neighboring areas.
However, the compliance status of the following TPPs has been found unsatisfactory during FY 2024-25, with biomass co-firing levels well below the mandated thresholds. As a result, Show Cause Notices proposing the imposition of EC have been issued to the concerned plants.
The total Environmental Compensation proposed for these six TPPs amounts to approximately Rs 61.85 Crore.
Recognising a significant lag in compliance and in light of directions from the Supreme Court, the Commission issued notices in early 2024 to four TPPs that had consistently poor performance since the monitoring began.
The Commission also expressed concerns to seven additional TPPs and all relevant authorities for immediate corrective actions. A committee was established to review representations from non-compliant TPPs (if any) for the period of FY 2024-25.
The concerned TPPs have been directed to submit their written explanations within 15 days of receiving the Show Cause Notices. Failure to do so will result in further actions in accordance with the provisions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjacent Areas Act, 2021, including actions under Section 14 of the Act.