Centre repatriates NIA chief Sadanand Vasant Date to home cadre; likely to take over as Maharashtra DGP

The senior IPS officer has a very distinguished career, as before joining the NIA, he served as Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief and held several important positions in the state, including Police Commissioner of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, and Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch in Mumbai.

During his earlier central deputation terms, Date had also served two tenures in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as Deputy Inspector General and in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Inspector General.

Date was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists, who launched the dastardly attacks on Mumbai in November 2008. He is also a recipient of the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.

Date, who is highly praised for his role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was among the first few officers who reached one of the places on the night of November 26, 2008, when Mumbai was under siege by 10 terrorists and engaged in a counter-operation and got injured during the exchange of fire.

His bravery and presence of mind in the extreme conditions led to the rescue of many citizens, who were held hostage by Abu Ismail and Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist that Mumbai police could manage to nab alive.