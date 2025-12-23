Community body in Rajasthan bars daughters, daughters-in-law from using smartphones in 15 villages

JAIPUR: A local community body in Rajasthan’s Jalore district has imposed a controversial ban on the use of smartphones by daughters and daughters-in-law in 15 villages, with the restriction set to come into force from January 26. Under the diktat, women will not be allowed to carry camera-enabled mobile phones to weddings, public gatherings or even while visiting neighbours, though the use of basic keypad phones for voice calls has been permitted.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Chaudhary community of Sundhamata Patti, held last Sunday at Ghazipur village. The meeting was chaired by community president Sujanaram Chaudhary, with elders deliberating on mobile phone usage within families. The resolution was formally read out by Panch Himmataram and proposed by Devaram Karnol, community members said.

As per the guidelines, daughters and daughters-in-law across the 15 villages must restrict their phone usage to keypad mobiles. Girls pursuing education will be allowed to use smartphones at home strictly for academic purposes, but are barred from carrying them to social events, weddings or neighbourhood visits.

Explaining the rationale, Sujanaram Chaudhary said the community believes that excessive smartphone use by women leads to prolonged screen exposure for children living with them, which could adversely affect their eyesight. He said the restrictions were introduced keeping this concern in mind.

The ban will be enforced in villages including Gajipura, Pavli, Kalra, Manojia Vas, Rajikawas, Datlawas, Rajpura, Kodi, Sidrodi, Alri, Ropsi, Khanadeval, Savidhar, Hathmi ki Dhani of Bhinmal, and Khanpur, all of which fall within the Patti region of Jalore district.

Jalore has witnessed similar controversial community diktats in the past. Last year, local elders ordered the social boycott of two families after a young couple entered into a love marriage, imposing a fine of ₹12 lakh for their re-entry into the community. The couple later approached the Bhinmal police, following which police intervened and facilitated a compromise with most elders, though a few continued to justify the boycott.