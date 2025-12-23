Congress MP Imran Masood endorses Priyanka Gandhi as PM face; 'no faith in Rahul', claims BJP

NEW DELHI: Defending Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comments on minority violence in Bangladesh, Congress MP Imran Masood on Tuesday said Gandhi would prove to be a strong Prime Minister if given the opportunity, much like her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said: “Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi.” Masood added that she was the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, whose leadership, he said, had a lasting impact on India’s adversaries.

Masood’s remarks came days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Wayanad, condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man accused of blasphemy in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, the Congress leader described the incident as “disturbing” and urged the Indian government to take note of what she said was rising violence against Hindu, Christian and Buddhist minorities in the neighbouring country, and to raise the issue firmly to ensure their safety.

The BJP, however, interpreted Masood’s comments as evidence that the Congress had lost confidence in Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said the remarks amounted to a call to replace Rahul Gandhi with his sister.

“Congress MP Imran Masood has clearly said that he has no faith in Rahul Gandhi anymore. ‘Rahul hatao, Priyanka Gandhi laao’. It cannot be clearer that no one has confidence in Rahul Gandhi,” Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla claimed that Rahul Gandhi is rattled because his party colleagues themselves are “rejecting what he says” with the latest example being Shashi Tharoor, who “completely diffused” his “vote-chori (vote-theft) narrative by appreciating the work done by the NDA in Bihar over the last 20 years.