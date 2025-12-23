Congress slams Modi govt on Aravalli issue, asks why 'hell-bent' on redefining mountain range

The Congress on Tuesday accused the Modi government of undermining the ecological integrity of the Aravalli mountain range, questioning why it was “hell-bent” on redefining the ancient hills and who stood to benefit from the move.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Aravallis are part of India’s natural heritage and require restoration and strong protection, not dilution through technical redefinitions.

“The Aravallis have great ecological value. Why is the Modi government determined to redefine them? To what end, and for whose benefit?” Ramesh asked, adding that recommendations of professional bodies such as the Forest Survey of India were being ignored.

Referring to recent “clarifications” by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Ramesh said they raised more doubts. While the minister has stated that mining is permitted in only 0.19 per cent of the 1.44 lakh sq km identified Aravalli area, Ramesh argued that the figure was misleading.

He claimed the calculation wrongly uses the total land area of 34 Aravalli districts across four states as the base, instead of the actual area covered by the Aravalli hills within those districts. “If the correct denominator is used, 0.19 per cent would turn out to be a significant under-estimate,” he said.