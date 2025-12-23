Cough syrup racket: Varanasi police issue lookout circular against prime accused, three others

LUCKNOW: Varanasi Police has issued a lookout circular against Shubham Jaiswal, the prime accused in multi-crore codeine cough syrup case on Tuesday. Police also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 upon receiving information regarding the accused.

According to Varanasi Police sources, lookout circulars were issued against three other accused including Divesh Jaiswal, Amit Jaiswal and Akash Pathak, all Shubham Jaiswal’s accomplices.

Additionally, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for anyone providing information leading to Jaiswal’s arrest.

As per the intelligence inputs, Jaiswal had fled the country and is suspected to be in Dubai.

Sources claimed that the three other accused–Akash, Divesh and Amit–were entrusted with different responsibilities in running the racket of smuggling and illegal diversion of the syrup.

While Akash was given the responsibility of taking care of the bank transactions of the rime accused, Divesh and Amit got the fake firms registered.

A comprehensive verification exercise is also underway, wherein, the land records, building approvals and transaction histories associated with Jaiswal are under the scrutiny of the authorities concerned.

Even the source of Jaiswal’s funds used to acquire assets are on the radar of probe agencies as they suspect that the proceeds may be linked to the racket.