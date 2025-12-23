Dhaka summons Indian envoy over security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions

NEW DELHI: Dhaka on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to formally raise concerns over the security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions in India, amid a spate of protests and the suspension of consular services in several cities.
Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the envoy around 9:30 am to brief him on what Bangladesh described as an “unsatisfactory security situation” at its missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala, foreign ministry sources told The Daily Star.
“The foreign secretary conveyed Bangladesh’s serious concern over recent incidents and emphasised the host country’s responsibility to ensure full protection of diplomatic premises under the Vienna Convention,” a source said.
The meeting came a day after the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi suspended all visa and consular services for Indian nationals, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. A notice posted on the mission’s premises said services would remain halted until further notice, while expressing regret for any inconvenience caused.
The suspension follows protests outside the High Commission on Saturday, when around 20–25 demonstrators gathered to condemn the killing of garment worker Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh and demanded protection for minorities in Bangladesh. Indian authorities said the protesters were quickly dispersed.
“There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday, adding that police intervened within minutes.
Dhaka, however, rejected the assertion. “Bangladesh has questioned how protesters were able to come so close to a diplomatic mission located in a secured enclave,” a source said.
Security-related disruptions have also affected Bangladesh missions outside the capital. The Assistant High Commission in Agartala suspended visa services on Sunday following demonstrations by the Tipra Motha Party and other groups. In Siliguri, visa services run by a private operator on behalf of Bangladesh were also halted after protests.
The developments unfold against a backdrop of rising political violence in Bangladesh, less than two months ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12. On Monday, Motaleb Sikdar, Khulna divisional chief of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in the head in Khulna and remains hospitalised.
The attack came days after the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, intensifying fears of targeted violence amid ongoing unrest.