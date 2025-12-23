Dhaka summons Indian envoy over security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions

NEW DELHI: Dhaka on Tuesday summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to formally raise concerns over the security of Bangladesh’s diplomatic missions in India, amid a spate of protests and the suspension of consular services in several cities.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam called in the envoy around 9:30 am to brief him on what Bangladesh described as an “unsatisfactory security situation” at its missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala, foreign ministry sources told The Daily Star.

“The foreign secretary conveyed Bangladesh’s serious concern over recent incidents and emphasised the host country’s responsibility to ensure full protection of diplomatic premises under the Vienna Convention,” a source said.

The meeting came a day after the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi suspended all visa and consular services for Indian nationals, citing “unavoidable circumstances”. A notice posted on the mission’s premises said services would remain halted until further notice, while expressing regret for any inconvenience caused.