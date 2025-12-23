Drone drops 12 kg heroin near Amritsar amid rise in cross-border smuggling

CHANDIGARH: A consignment of over 12 kg of heroin, dropped by a drone from Pakistan, was recovered near Daleke village in the Lopoke area of Amritsar, amid a rise in cross-border smuggling attempts during the winter fog season.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Punjab Police, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), recovered approximately 12.050 kg of heroin from agricultural fields near Daleke village.

Officials said smugglers were attempting to exploit thick fog conditions that severely reduce visibility along the 553-kilometre Indo-Pak international border in Punjab during winter.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that during routine patrolling of identified vulnerable points, information was received about the presence of a drone in agricultural fields in the Daleke village area.

“Acting promptly on the input, joint teams from the ANTF, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh, carried out a systematic search of the suspected location,” he said, adding that a consignment of heroin was recovered from fields near Daleke village.

“The total weight of the recovered contraband, including packaging material, was found to be 12.050 kg,” the DGP said.

Sharing further details, Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Gurpreet Singh said preliminary investigation was underway to trace backward and forward linkages in the case using technical evidence and human intelligence.