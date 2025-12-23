Indian Navy's stitched sailing vessel to undertake maiden overseas voyage to Oman on December 29

NEW DELHI: INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's pioneering stitched sailing vessel that revives India's ancient shipbuilding and seafaring traditions, will undertake her maiden overseas voyage on 29 Dec 2025.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday said, "The vessel will be flagged off from Porbandar, Gujarat, for Muscat, Oman, symbolically retracing the historic maritime routes that connected India with the wider Indian Ocean world for millennia."

Inspired by depictions of ancient Indian ships and constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques, INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship and modern naval expertise.

INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship, based on a 5th-century ship depicted in the paintings of Ajanta Caves. The project was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in Jul 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.